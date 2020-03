The BIB regrets being late in announcing the two-part Gerry Grennan Celebration Night online concert, organised by the Hawk's Well Theatre in his hometown of Sligo. The Hawk's Well says:Part 1 will be shown tonight (Sat. 28 Mar.) at 8.00 p.m. on the Hawk's Well Facebook , and Part 2 on Sunday night at the same time. The list of musicians who took part in the February concert can be seen here

Labels: Benefit, Celebrations, concerts, Media, Venues