Online concert celebrates Gerry Grennan, 28-9 Mar. 2020
Gerry Grennan Celebration Night online concert, organised by the Hawk's Well Theatre in his hometown of Sligo. The Hawk's Well says:
In Feb 2020 we produced and presented a long overdue celebration night for the inimitable Gerry Grennan, one of the most loved and respected musicians and music teachers in Sligo. Musicians from near and far gathered to join him for one of the most epic and joyous concerts we have ever had the privilege of hosting. Proceeds from the night went to Parkinson’s Ireland North West Branch, a charity that is very close to Gerry’s heart, and we were delighted to present them with a fund of €4K raised by this celebration night just last week.
We know times are really tough for everyone right now but if you enjoy this online concert and want to support this very worthy cause... please click here and choose the Sligo-Donegal branch in your donation.
Part 1 will be shown tonight (Sat. 28 Mar.) at 8.00 p.m. on the Hawk's Well Facebook, and Part 2 on Sunday night at the same time. The list of musicians who took part in the February concert can be seen here.
