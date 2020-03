Congratulations to Mules & Men , whose new single 'John Keavney' (see the BIB for 19 Mar.), together with two other tracks, 'Bow Lane West Exit' and 'Business', was released yesterday on Bandcamp yesterday as a digital album,. The band point out on their Facebook Congratulations also on the feature byon Bluegrass Today about the release, which shows the official video of 'John Keavney' and calls it a 'clever video [] carries the rowdy vibe of this talented young band, with plenty of the Irish love for fun and whimsy... Highly entertaining!'

