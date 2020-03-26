'Mother Jones in Heaven' live on YouTube
Si Kahn (USA), singer/ songwriter, recording and performing artist, and grassroots activist, announces that his musical play 'Mother Jones in Heaven', commemorating Cork-born Mary Harris Jones (1837-1930; see the BIB for 26 June 2019), will be streamed live tonight on the YouTube channel of Vivien Nesbitt, who plays the title role. The time in Si's newsletter is given as 8.30 p.m. Eastern (US) time; on the video is a note saying 'Live in 6 hours. March 27, 12.30 a.m.', which may indicate the time of showing in Ireland.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home