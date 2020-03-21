Kristy Cox tour of Europe POSTPONED to 2021
mygrassisblue.com team:
We guess it was inevitable. It is with the heaviest of heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our Kristy Cox May 2020 tour of Europe.
Suffice it to say, a month-long multi-country European jaunt is just not viable given the present and exceptional challenge we are all facing as a result of the horrid Covid-19 pandemic.
We would like to thank everyone who worked with us to help make this tour possible, local bluegrass enthusiasts, festivals and venues in countries all over Europe who share our vision of spreading the bluegrass sound. Again, thank you all so, so much.
And thank you to Kristy Cox herself. We love you and can't thank you enough for the faith you've put in us from day one. From before day one even. We'll get there, together. Thank you again. Truly.
Despite the hard-hitting graphic, the tour is postponed, not cancelled, and we’re already working to make it a reality for May 2021. One more year of planning to make it even better than it would have been this year.
In the meantime, let’s hope that we return to some semblance of normality sooner rather than later. That’s what we’re all hoping for, particularly the artists who are being hit especially hard by this crisis. Buy their music, buy their merch, engage in online lessons, donate to virtual tip jar. It all helps.
Keep your grass blue, keep your chin up, and, most importantly, keep safe and healthy.
Regards, The mygrassisblue.com Team
Labels: Agencies, Cancellation, Crisis, Europe, Tours, Visiting bands
