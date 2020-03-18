Keeping on the sunny side
Deering White Lotus banjo, Jamie Latty has published a feature on the Deering Banjos blog entitled 'Playing music can help in challenging times', including videos from Italy of people playing music from their apartments for the benefit of their neighbours. Quote (for the benefit of musicians of all kinds):
We possess something truly powerful that has the ability to not only help us through bad times, but others around us, too.
