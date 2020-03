reports on Bluegrass Today that country singer Joe Diffie died on Sunday after recently testing positive for COVID-19. An award-winning country srtist, he was from childhood involved with bluegrass music and musicians, and released in 2010 Homecoming: the bluegrass album on Rounder Records, for which (in Lawless's words) heThis is amply shown even in the brief snippets of each of the twelve tracks that you can hear on Bluegrass Today. Ralph Schut (NL/CZ), leader of the Czech band G-Runs 'n' Roses (concert performers at the 2018 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival) sends a comment on the Bluegrass Today post: 'Rest in peace, you were a great singer!!!'

Labels: Country, Festivals, People, Recordings, Visiting bands