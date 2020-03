Thanks to Niall Toner for sending this photo of a picture published in today'sto illustrate talks between Irish political parties: (l-r)(FF), mandolin;(FG), guitar;(Ind), guitar;(Ind), banjo; and(Ind), resonator guitar. As so often in bluegrass photos the bass player is unidentified, but as he's behind Mr Varadkar he presumably belongs to Fine Gael.It's an inspired choice of imagery, and the BIB congratulates its creator. As is only to be expected, the band are at present working on separate microphones. For the sake of the vocal blend, will they adopt the one-mike setup?

Labels: Politics