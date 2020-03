Alan Jabbour

(photo: Bill Petros)

St Patrick's day here in Dublin was not marked by the customary spectacular parade this year; so to make up for that, here's a video of the late, great Alan Jabbour playing 'Rocky road to Dublin' , which he learned from the fiddling ofof the legendary Hammons Family of West Virginia.

Labels: Celebrations, Commemoration, Fiddle, Old-time