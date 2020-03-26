For considerate fiddle practice
In Italy Martino Coppo of Red Wine is finding himself with a lot of time to play mandolin. That can be one of the good things about self-isolation; but what if your isolation is still within earshot of people who aren't as keen on the sound as you are?
For fiddlers, a new solution is the Yamaha YEV104/105 electric violin (the -105 five-string model is shown on the left). This does a similar job to Yamaha's well established Silent Violin models at less than half the price, and it looks good. A fiddler practising on a YEV in the next room is no bother at all, and he seems happy with it too...
