Foghorn Stringband in Ireland, 20-28 May 2020
Foghorn Stringband, leaders of the thriving old-time and acoustic music scene in Portland, OR, will be returning to Ireland in May this year to begin a European tour that will take them into early June. The schedule for the whole tour is shown above. The dates in Ireland are:
- Wed. 20th May: Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (Clonmel World Music)
- Fri. 22nd: The Blackbird, Ballycotton, Co. Cork
- Sat. 23rd: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
- Sun. 24th: Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
- Tues. 26th: The Clew Bay Hotel, Westport, Co. Mayo
- Wed. 27th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
- Thurs. 28th: The Cobblestone, Dublin
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home