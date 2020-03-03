03 March 2020

Foghorn Stringband in Ireland, 20-28 May 2020

Thanks to the Baltimore Fiddle Fair (see the BIB's last-night post) for making us aware that the splendid Foghorn Stringband, leaders of the thriving old-time and acoustic music scene in Portland, OR, will be returning to Ireland in May this year to begin a European tour that will take them into early June. The schedule for the whole tour is shown above. The dates in Ireland are:
They will then be playing for three nights in Wales and two in northern England before ending their European tour at the Rootsinpyhtää Old Time and Bluegrass Festival near Helsinki in Finland. Links for online booking are on their website.

