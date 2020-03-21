FOAOTMAD old-time camps during 2020
FOAOTMAD, the UK organisation promoting American old-time music and dance, announce their intentions for their 2020 programme of events in the light of the present health crisis.
No plans are being made for holding the Spring Camp, but if present restrictions are lifted in time it can be held at short notice. Assuming that the crisis is over by August, the Summer Camp will be held as planned, and for the Autumn Workshops 'two well known and respected American tutors' are provisionally booked and talks with a venue are in progress.
Labels: Gatherings, National Associations, Old-time, Workshops
