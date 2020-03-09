Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz (USA): further cancellation
Facebook that due to unforeseen circumstances, the show by Eric Brace and Thomm Jutz (above), scheduled for tomorrow night (Tuesday 10 March), has had to be cancelled.
This is the third cancellation of which the BIB is aware. The artists' schedule for the tour, as posted online, remains unchanged. If you intend to catch one of the shows after Tuesday, do check with the venue beforehand to make sure that it is actually taking place.
