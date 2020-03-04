Crossover keeps calm and carries on
Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music have confirmed in their latest e-newsletter that this year's event will go ahead as planned on 7-10 May. They are nonetheless keeping informed of the latest news and government advice.
In addition to the powerful lineup (see the BIB for 5 Feb.) Crossover has a comprehensive programme of workshops.
Labels: Americana, Britain, Festivals, Instruction, Old-time, Workshops
