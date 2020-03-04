04 March 2020

Crossover keeps calm and carries on

The organisers of the UK's Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music have confirmed in their latest e-newsletter that this year's event will go ahead as planned on 7-10 May. They are nonetheless keeping informed of the latest news and government advice.

In addition to the powerful lineup (see the BIB for 5 Feb.) Crossover has a comprehensive programme of workshops.

