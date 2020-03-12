Catfish Keith (USA) tour, Oct.-Nov. 2020
Acoustic country blues and slide guitar playing have had a strong influence on old-time and bluegrass for many years, so the news that the UK agency Brookfield Knights is organising a tour in these islands later this year for Catfish Keith (USA) may interest many BIB readers.
This will be the fiftieth tour by Catfish Keith (also on Facebook) on this side of the Atlantic. It is being planned for seven weeks (8 Oct.-26 Nov.). Event organisers and venue owners who may be interested are asked to let Brookfield Knights know the dates in that period that would fit their schedules. More details are on the Brookfield Knights circular.
Labels: Agencies, Blues, Tours, Visiting players
