Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music and Baltimore Fiddle Fair 2020 CANCELLED
Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music festival in Co. Kerry, acting on advice received, have been obliged to cancel this year's event, which was scheduled to take place on the weekend 1-3 May. The team reports:
COVID 19 has really meant we cannot go ahead. It’s awful but we have no choice; all we can do is focus on Roots 21.
*The Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Co. Cork has also announced on its website the cancellation of this year's event, scheduled for 7-10 May, coupling this with an announcement of next year's programme (featuring substantially the same lineup planned for this year), to be held on 6-9 May 2021. The Fair's Facebook announced earlier this week:
Hey folks. With a heavy heart we are sad to announce that Fiddle Fair will not take place this year. In the current climate we really have no other choice. We have asked all of our amazing lineup to put the dates in their diary for next year and hopefully we will all be back to celebrate what will be the best festival ever.
We will be in touch in the coming days regarding refunds but we ask, that those of you who are able, may consider donating some or all of your ticket price towards a fund that we will set up to pass on to our artists. We know it won't be a lot but every little will help as they are all facing a long time ahead with no income.
While this is sad news for all of us, we realise that a postponement is not the end of the world and many people will be facing much more difficult situations in the coming weeks so above all we ask that all of you stay safe, look after your loved ones and keep the faith. We will get through this. See you in 2021.
