*

The BIB learns with great regret that the organising team of the Cahersiveen Mountain Roots Music festival in Co. Kerry, acting on advice received, have been obliged to cancel this year's event, which was scheduled to take place on the weekend. The team reports The Baltimore Fiddle Fair in Co. Cork has also announced on its website the cancellation of this year's event, scheduled for 7-10 May, coupling this with an announcement of next year's programme (featuring substantially the same lineup planned for this year), to be held on. The Fair's Facebook announced earlier this week:

Labels: Cancellation, Crisis., Festivals