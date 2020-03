After careful consideration and monitoring of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Bluegrass Omagh music festival in May (22–24) as a precautionary measure to protect the health and well-being of our community.If you have already purchased tickets for Bluegrass Omagh 2020, please check your e-mail inbox for further instruction, as well as junk and spam folders (just in case).Rest assured plans for next year’s Bluegrass Omagh festival in May 2021 are already underway – and will be bigger and better than ever!For more information regarding purchased Bluegrass Omagh 2020 tickets, visit nmni.com/BluegrassOmagh

Labels: Cancellation, Crisis, Festivals, health and well-being