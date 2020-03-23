23 March 2020

Bluegrass Omagh 2020 CANCELLED

More bad news, from nearer home: this announcement has been made on the Ulster American Folk Park Facebook:

After careful consideration and monitoring of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Bluegrass Omagh music festival in May (22–24) as a precautionary measure to protect the health and well-being of our community.

If you have already purchased tickets for Bluegrass Omagh 2020, please check your e-mail inbox for further instruction, as well as junk and spam folders (just in case).

Rest assured plans for next year’s Bluegrass Omagh festival in May 2021 are already underway – and will be bigger and better than ever!

For more information regarding purchased Bluegrass Omagh 2020 tickets, visit nmni.com/BluegrassOmagh.

The BIB learns that all artists have been informed, and that next year's event is planned for 28-31 May 2021.

