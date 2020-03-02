Baltimore Fiddle Fair, 7-10 May 2020
Baltimore Fiddle Fair (7-10 May 2020) has several acts of special interest to BIB readers. 10 String Symphony (USA) will be performing on Friday 8 May; Skillet Licorice (USA) on Saturday 9 May; Dublin's I Draw Slow on Sunday 10 May; and Nadine Landry and Sammy Lind (CAN/USA), members of the celebrated Foghorn Stringband from Portland, OR, also on 10 May.
Dates for 10 String Symphony's complete tour schedule in Ireland are already on the BIB calendar, and we hope to add tour dates for the other acts, where applicable, in the very near future.
Labels: Festivals, Fiddle, Old-time, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home