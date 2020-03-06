Arklow gig by Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz tonight POSTPONED
Eric Brace and Thomm Jutz (above) has had to be postponed. It was to have been held upstairs at John Joe's Pub, 6 Upper Main St., Arklow, Co. Wicklow, at 8.00 p.m., as part of Brendan's Arklow Roots Music concert series. Any information as to a new date for the show, or the rest of the tour schedule (see the BIB for 17 Feb.), will be on the BIB as soon as we receive it.
Labels: concerts, Tours, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home