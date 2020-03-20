Appalachian Roadshow album launch as free concert online
Appalachian Road Show (USA; left) who are scheduled as headliners at the Omagh bluegrass festival two months from now (22-4 May), will be launching their new album Tribulation (see the BIB for 5 Mar.) at the renowned Station Inn in Nashville on 25 Mar.
The event had already been designated as a benefit concert in aid of those afflicted by the recent tornado in the Nashville area, but as a further response to the present crisis in live entertainment it will be broadcasr on the Station Inn TV channel and streamed live on the Facebooks of the Station Inn and Bluegrass Today. More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
The Bluegrass Omagh website carries at present a message from National Museums Northern Ireland: 'Our museums are currently closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 situation.' Nonetheless, the Appalachian Roadshow's online tour schedule shows them as playing at 'OMGAH' on 22-3 May, as well as on 8 May at the Crossover Festival in England (see the BIB for 4 Mar.).
Labels: Benefit, Britain, Crisis, Festivals, Media, Recordings, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home