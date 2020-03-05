Omagh 2020 headliners release 'Tribulation' single
Appalachian Road Show (left), who are scheduled to be headliners at Bluegrass Omagh 2020 (22-24 May), have just released a new single, 'Tribulation', the title track of their coming album on Billy Blue Records. Recorded with just a guitar accompaniment - and the last refrain sung a cappella - it is the apocalyptic hymn composed by Estil C. Ball (1913-78) of Virginia and sometimes known as 'Trials, troubles, tribulations', the words of its first line. The new recording can be heard in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
