This being a time when we all may be looking for entertainment (and more) at home - thanks to, Kenan Professor Emeritus, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, who sends a reminder about the Folkstreams website, with over 350 'mostly obscure' American 16mm films and videos, documenting and commenting on American traditional cultures.The films include's 'Bill Monroe, father of bluegrass music','s 'Dance all night: the Highwoods Stringband story','s 'The end of an old song', films on blues and Cajun music, and much more. Folkstreams is also on Facebook

