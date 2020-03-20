A new initiative: the Stay At Home Festival, THIS WEEKEND on Instagram
April Verch (CAN) who has toured several times with her band over here, announces good news for music fans who have an Instagram account and internet access: the #StayAtHomeFestival, organised from Spain,
to raise moral and support live music by starting an online festival where groups or solo musicians can stream direct to peoples’ homes in an effort both to encourage people to stay in their houses to prevent further virus spread AND to give musicians an opportunity to make up for countless cancelled events and lost incomes.
Full details of lineup and scheduling are on the #StayAtHomeFestival website, together with a link for donations; the website announces that all donations go directly to the artists.
