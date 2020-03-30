4th BAND Festival CANCELLED
4th BAND Festival, scheduled for 4-8 June 2020 at Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal:
Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel BAND 2020 due to the on-going Covid-19 crisis. Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time and those in the health service who are tirelessly looking after us all. Our thanks to you all for supporting us at the BAND Festival, and we hope to see you all in the not-too-distant, brighter future.
Until then, stay safe, stay home, and be sure to follow the musicians who are continuing to spread a little musical light in these darker days. Links to all musicians can be found on our Facebook page.
Labels: Cancellation, Crisis, Festivals, health and well-being
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home