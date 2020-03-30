10 String Symphony (USA) tour postponed for 12 months
Music Network announce with regret the postponement of their national tours for April and May 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This particularly affects BIB readers through the postponement to May 2021 of the tour by the award-winning US duo 10 String Symphony (Christian Sedelmyer and Rachel Baiman, left), which was previously scheduled for 6-17 May 2020.
Labels: Agencies, Cancellation, Crisis, Tours, Visiting players
