We Banjo 3 on US festivals
We Banjo 3, founders of Celtgrass, will be playing at the prestigious Wintergrass festival at the Hyatt Regency, Bellevue, Washington State, USA, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 February, along with a star-studded lineup that includes visitors to Ireland such as Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, the Special Consensus, Red Wine (I), and the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN).
Their dates later in 2020 include the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum's ROMP festival in Owensboro, KY (26 June), and the 48th Annual Rockygrass Festival in Lyons, CO (24 July). More dates are TBA on We Banjo 3's tour schedule.
