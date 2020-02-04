Venue suggestions invited for launch of You gave me a song
FOAOTMAD is inviting suggestions from its members for a suitable venue for the launch in Britain of You gave me a song, the documentary film on the life and achievements of Alice Gerrard.
As announced on the BIB on 16 January, You gave me a song has been winning awards at film festivals, and the makers would love to have it shown in Ireland. Bluegrass festivals and other events and organisations that would be interested in hosting a special screening in Ireland in 2020 should contact the film's organising team through its website.
Labels: Film, History, National Associations, Old-time, People
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home