Feb. 23rd

Mar. 29th

Apr. 26th

May 31st

The BIB is happy to report that the new bluegrass session hosted by Dave and Hubert in Eugene Kelly's Lounge (photo), Convent Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, had a successful inaugural meeting on Sunday 26 January.The session will continue to be held on the, from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.; so the next sessions will be on:... and so on until further notice.

