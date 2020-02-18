The latest on Oldtime Central
latest e-newsletter the editors of Oldtime Central (OTC) send a reminder that the website is 100% community-supported. Donations or regular payments to OTC can be made through this link.
New items published on OTC in the last two weeks are:
One in Every Pocket: the Rise of the Harmonica in Oldtime Music
Breathing New Life into Missouri Fiddling: John P. Williams
The Old Time Rollick
Chinquapin Hunting: Fiddle Lesson with Dakota Karper
