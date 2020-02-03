03 February 2020

The latest from Oldtime Central

The editors of Oldtime Central (OTC) announce in their latest e-newsletter:

We're currently in the final stages of completely overhauling our festival guide for 2020. We're improving a lot about it, including making it easier to browse and adding an interactive map, and we can't wait for you to see it! It's not quite ready yet, but keep watching your inbox for the launch announcement!

New items published on OTC since the last newsletter are:

