The EBMA needs you!
European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) announces:
We are looking for enthusiastic, talented and energetic people to join the EBMA Board in growing European bluegrass. The EBMA Board operates as a team, but the small team that we have right now cannot do everything. We need YOUR help!
Specifically, the EBMA is keen to take on a newsletter editor (or preferably two), a membership manager, a partners manager, and a bands manager. The Board emphasises:
Nobody on the Board works in isolation; we all contribute to the overall aims and decision, and a helping hand from each other will always be there. For more information and to have a chat, mail us at info@ebma.org.
Application forms can be filled in and sent from here.
