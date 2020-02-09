The Dead South (CAN) in Ireland, 18-19 Feb. 2020
The Dead South, an acoustic Americana band based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, will be playing two dates in Ireland later this month as the start of their 'Served Cold' tour:
Tues. 18th Feb.: Vicar Street, Dublin [SOLD OUT]
Wed. 19th: Ulster Hall, Belfast, £25
They will then play in Britain till 29 Feb., and from March on will be touring extensively on the Continent, where a fair number of their shows are already sold out. The Dead South (also on Facebook) are Nate Hilts (guitar, vocals), Scott Pringle (mandolin, guitar, vocals), Danny Kenyon (cello), and Colton Crawford (banjo). They describe themselves:
You could say we are a mix of Nu-folk with a few different styles mixed in between. We tend to add elements of classical, punk, rock, alternative, bluegrass, folk and everything in between.
