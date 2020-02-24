News from Wintergrass
The BIB mentioned on 12 Feb. that both I Draw Slow and We Banjo 3 would be playing at the USA's prestigious Wintergrass festival, which was held over the past weekend with a star-studded lineup that included visitors to Ireland such as Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, the Special Consensus, Red Wine (I), and the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN).
Dave Berry has posted on Bluegrass Today a report on the first day of the festival, with splendid photos by Mary Ann Goldstein that include a particularly nice one of Greg Cahill of Special Consensus with his Deering Julia Belle banjo. Other photos are of Red Wine members: Silvio Ferretti, his son Marco, and Martino Coppo. Silvio and Marco are both interviewed in the text.
The theme of this year's festival is 'Bluegrass without borders', so a mention of the two Irish groups may be in a further report.
