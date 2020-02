The BIB mentioned on 12 Feb. that both I Draw Slow and We Banjo 3 would be playing at the USA's prestigious Wintergrass festival, which was held over the past weekend with a star-studded lineup that included visitors to Ireland such as, the(I), and the(CAN).has posted on Bluegrass Today a report on the first day of the festival, with splendid photos bythat include a particularly nice one ofof Special Consensus with his Deering Julia Belle banjo. Other photos are of Red Wine members: Silvio Ferretti , his son Marco , and Martino Coppo . Silvio and Marco are both interviewed in the text.The theme of this year's festival is 'Bluegrass without borders', so a mention of the two Irish groups may be in a further report.

