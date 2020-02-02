Stillhouse Junkies (USA) in Ireland, 7-12 Apr. 2020
Thanks to Uri Kohen for this news:
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, in association with the Electric Cave Production, are delighted to announce the first ever Irish tour of Colorado trio The Stillhouse Junkies.
Born in a distillery in Durango, CO, Stillhouse Junkies play a delirious, head-spinning mixture of original roots, blues, funk, swing, and bluegrass music. With all three band members sharing lead vocal and songwriting duties, the Junkies conjure a wide range of tonal landscapes that pay tribute to the iconic sounds of Gillian Welch, the Allman Brothers, Tim O'Brien, the Wood Brothers, John Hiatt, and countless others while breaking new musical ground with their genre-bending original material. Stillhouse Junkies are proud to be two-time Telluride Band Contest finalists.
The tour dates are:
- Tues. 7th Apr.: Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary
- Thurs. 9th: Rusty Spur, Claudy, Co. Londonderry
- Fri. 10th: Bridge St., Castlebar, Co. Mayo
- Sat. 11th: Levis' Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
- Sun. 12th: Tom Malone's Pub, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare
Labels: Blues, Honky-tonk, Promoters, Roots, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Western Swing
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home