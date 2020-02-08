Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin news
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin have just added the following new post, '2020 Vision', to their website. Links have been added by the BIB. For further details, see the Dublin Sacred Harp Facebook.
Hello singing friends!
We have some exciting plans for this year, beginning with an adventure singing trip to Florence on 15 February.
We have just updated our All-Day tab to include information for our full day singing event on Saturday 4 July 2020. We are fortunate to be singing in the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks this year and we’re really looking forward to it.
Many of us will be making singing trips to other singing locations throughout the year – some of these include the Ireland Convention in Cork [27 Feb.-2 Mar.] and the Paris All-Day.
We will also be participating in Culture Night in September.
We sing every Friday, 19.00–21.00. All voices welcome, especially newcomers and beginners.
Hope to sing with you soon!
Labels: Conventions, Meetings, Sacred Harp, Singing
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home