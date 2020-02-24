On Saturday 15 February 2020, 41 attendees from six countries gathered to sing at St James Church, Florence, Italy.We sang 100 songs, somehow had enough loaners, ate ALL THE PIZZA, found pond snails, mourned long-dead dogs of dubious nomenclature, and generally had a lovely time.We can’t wait until our next adventure singing!

Labels: Europe, Foodstuffs, Sacred Harp