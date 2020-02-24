Sacred Harp Dublin (and elsewhere) in Florence
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin for this news, which appears on their website under the title 'Firenze Fasola Frenzy!':
On Saturday 15 February 2020, 41 attendees from six countries gathered to sing at St James Church, Florence, Italy.
We sang 100 songs, somehow had enough loaners, ate ALL THE PIZZA, found pond snails, mourned long-dead dogs of dubious nomenclature, and generally had a lovely time.
We can’t wait until our next adventure singing!
BIB editor's note: A ten-strong Sacred Harp ensemble made a powerful and much appreciated contribution to the Saturday night concert at last weekend's Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare.
