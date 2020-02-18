Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2020
10th Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival 2019 in the Netherlands announce that the first two headliners for this year's event (26-28 June 2020) will be Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley (USA) and Whiskey Shivers, a 'punk bluegrass' band whose sound the Washington Post called 'apocalyptic Americana'.
The Whiskey Shivers will headline the Friday 16th programme. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will headline the Saturday 27th programme, and will also give a dobro and guitar workshop the following day. This will be the only show they play in the Netherlands on this trip.
The Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival (also on Facebook) is a free three-day international music festival held at the historic Pijnackerplein in the ‘Het Oude Noorden’ neighbourhood of Rotterdam. Last year it drew 16,000 visitors. The festival's official press release can be read here.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home