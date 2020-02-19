Old Time Gathering workshop and dance schedule announced
3rd Annual Irish Old Time Appalachian Music Gathering in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. The workshop schedule will be flexed where possible to fit participants’ needs.
On Saturday morning (11.00-12.30) Clay Buckner will be tutoring in fiddle technique at all levels, and in the afternoon (13.30-15.00) mandolin accompaniment and tunes, all in the upper room of the Roadside Tavern. He will be available to teach old-time fiddle style there on Sunday morning if there is a demand.
Bob Denton will be tutoring technique at all levels on Saturday morning on 5-string banjo (11.00-12.30), and in the afternoon (13.30-15.00) guitar accompaniment, all in the Burren Smokehouse.
Jeremy Child will give introductory workshops in contra dance at 13.30-15.00 and 15.30-17.00 on Saturday in the Burren Storehouse.
The shape-note singing workshop (given by Ross Harbison 15.30-17.00 in the Burren Smokehouse) is free. Admission to each of the other workshops is €10 per person. Admission to the concert and barn-dance on Saturday night in the Storehouse is free to all those who have registered and paid to attend the Gathering, and is €10 for anyone else.
