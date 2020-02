In their latest e-newsletter , Galway's We Banjo 3 report on the first leg of their 'Rise and shine' tour, and how they've been relaxing since the tour ended. Banjo nerds will be interested to hear thatnow has a Tonedexter pedal,has been playing a lot of clawhammer banjo, and there's a mouth-watering photo taken in the American Banjo Museum . And there's much more, including a list of shows coming in the next month.

Labels: Bands, Banjo, Celtgrass, Hardware, Tours