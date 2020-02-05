New Nechville Hybrid tone ring
Nechville Musical Products announce their new Hybrid tone ring (above), consisting of a soft metal hoop permanently mounted in a Nechville Timber-Tronic ring. 'The added mass adds depth and the material adds the familiar metallic chime.' The result is still only a quarter of the weight of a bronze tone ring. Comparative data, with videos for tone comparisons, are on the new Nechville tone ring page. Prices are shown on a link from the accessories page.
For Irish readers, the nearest Nechville dealer is the Eagle Music Shop in northern England, which will hold its annual one-day Banjo Event on Saturday 7 March, featuring the Deering family and the Kruger Brothers. As usual, Bill Forster and Pat Kelleher will be travelling from Ireland to take part.
PS: The Nechville company is moving to Portland, OR; see this feature by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today.
