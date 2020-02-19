Mike Lilly and Mac Benford
The BIB notes with deep regret that in the last week two outstanding banjo-players have died who both made their mark in the 1970s - Mike Lilly in bluegrass, Mac Benford in old-time music - and remained active as long as health allowed. Details of their careers are given, illustrated with videos from past performances, in features by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today:
Mike Lilly (died Wed. 12 Feb., aged 70)
Mac Benford (died Sat. 15 Feb., aged 79)
