The BIB notes with deep regret that in the last week two outstanding banjo-players have died who both made their mark in the 1970s -in bluegrass,in old-time music - and remained active as long as health allowed. Details of their careers are given, illustrated with videos from past performances, in features byon Bluegrass Today Mike Lilly (died Wed. 12 Feb., aged 70) Mac Benford (died Sat. 15 Feb., aged 79)

