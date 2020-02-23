Lovesick Duo (I) for BAND Festival 2020
BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) Festival are delighted to announce the return of the Lovesick Duo (Paolo Roberto Pianezza and Francesca Alinovi, from Bologna) for this year's event (4-8 June 2020):
We were lucky enough to stumble upon the Lovesick Duo entertaining a crowd in the lovely Italian town of Siena in May of 2017. We told Paolo and Francesca about a great little festival happening just 2,536 km up the road in the beautiful village of Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal! The Duo's arrival to play at BAND 2018 is testament to their dedication and love for music and everything they do! They are both incredibly talented and vibrantly entertaining!
As always they have new songs and surprises up their sleeves! Touring throughout Europe and the US playing everything from bluegrass, country, and rock ’n’ roll, the Duo will be returning to Donegal in June 2020. If you haven't caught them yet - don't miss them this year!
The Lovesick Duo are also on Facebook.
