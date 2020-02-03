Kristy Cox (AUS) back in Ireland, 21-28 May 2020
mygrassisblue.com for this poster image and information on May 2020's European tour by Kristy Cox, who recently won another Golden Guitar award in Australia (see the BIB for 27 Jan.). The mygrassisblue.com tour page gives full details, including Kristy's biography, discography, career highlights, reviews, and videos; it begins:
Golden girl Kristy Cox, no stranger to a European stage and following on from an inaugural tour of Ireland in May of 2019, is excited to be returning to Europe in May 2020. Proudly presented by mygrassisblue.com, the extensive three-week-plus, 21-date, multi-country tour kicks off on 7 May and runs until 31 May.
The tour will take in England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the Czech Republic, together with six engagements in Ireland, as follows:
Thurs. 21st: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Fri. 22nd-Sun. 24th: Bluegrass Omagh 2020, Ulster American Folk Park, Castletown, Omagh, Co. Tyrone
Mon. 25th: Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal
Tues. 26th: St James’ Church, Dingle, Co. Kerry
Wed. 27th: Clonmel Folk Club/The Coachman, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary
Thurs. 28th: Nun’s Cross Church, Ashford, Co. Wicklow
Dave adds:
This is a new and exciting adventure for us as we look to extend an offering to visiting artists that goes beyond Ireland. [...] Kristy was always going to come back to Ireland, and was always going to come back to Kerry – two of the five shows on the island of Ireland, either side of a weekend commitment at the Bluegrass Omagh 2020, will be in the Kingdom with the show on 26 May in St James’ Church, Dingle, being run in conjunction with the ‘Friends of St James, Dingle’ organisation in a bid to raise some much-needed funds for the church restoration fund.
Watch out for more news (especially once the tour starts) on the mygrassisblue.com Facebook.
