Kaufman Kamp news
Steve Kaufman's Acoustic Kamps in the USA this year, and applications should be made now.
The first (Old Time and Traditional Week) begins on 14 June 2020, and Bluegrass Week on 21 June. Full colour brochures and application forms can be downloaded from the Kamp website. Printed brochures are also available; scholarships to attend a Kamp may be granted; and there's a prize for the best T-shirt design.
Steve (also on Facebook) will be conducting his fifth Photo Safari in South Africa in mid November 2020: details are here.
Labels: Instruction, Workshops
