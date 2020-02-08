Hayseed Dixie (USA) in Ireland, 5-7 Mar. 2020
Hayseed Dixie from Deer Lick Holler, east Tennessee. Their creation myth, and a good deal more, can be seen on the Hype section of their website; a slightly different myth is on the 'About' section of their Facebook.
Their newest album, Blast from the grassed, is due for release on 14 Feb. 2020, so it should be available on their forthcoming tour of these islands, beginning in Ireland early next month. Thanks to Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, for the news that the band will be playing in the main venue there on Thursday 5 March. Tickets are €21. They play two further dates in Ireland before going on to Britain for twenty-three further shows, returning to Europe in May for dates in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Their complete Ireland schedule is:
Thurs. 5th Mar.: Whelan’s, Wexford St., Dublin 2, €21
Fri. 6th: Empire Music Hall, 42 Botanic Ave., Belfast, 8.30 p.m., £19.50
Sat. 7th: Roisin Dubh, Galway city, doors 20:00, €22.50
Tickets can be booked online here.
