Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz (USA) in Ireland, 6-14 Mar. 2020
Eric Brace and Thomm Jutz (above). Brendan writes:
Brace has opened for Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, Jutz has played in Nanci Griffith's band and toured with Maura O'Connell. They will be in the Upper Room at John Joe's, 6 Upper Main St., Arklow, on Friday 6 March at 8.00 p.m. It will be an acoustic and intimate 'Living Room' style gig, so places are very limited. Tickets for sale at venue from Mon. 17 Feb.; contact details for booking: 087-6404067.
Since moving to the USA, Thomm Jutz (originally from Bühl, south-west Germany) has earned high regard as a songwriter and record producer. Eric Brace is also the founder of Red Beet Records. Brendan's Arklow event is the start of the duo's second tour in Ireland (they were here in 2017), and on the Red Beet website you can see full details of the schedule, together with their approving comments on the venues. Each show will consist of two sets, beginning at the times shown. The outline schedule is:
- Fri. 6th: Upstairs at John Joe's Pub, 6 Upper Main St., Arklow, Co. Wicklow, 8.00 p.m. (Arklow Roots Music series)
- Sat. 7th: The White Horse, West Village, Ballincollig, Co. Cork P31 YA40, from 8.00 p.m.
- Sun. 8th-Mon. 9th: Rosscarbery, Co. Cork; venue TBA; 6.00 p.m. both nights; for info e-mail Bert
- Tues. 10th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.; book by e-mail or 'phone +44 7979 742843
- Wed. 11th: Groucho's, 1 The Square, Richhill, Co. Armagh BT61 9PP, 8.00 p.m.
- Thurs. 12th: The Moorings Restaurant, 154 Derrylin Rd, Bellanaleck, Co. Fermanagh BT92 2BA, 7.30 p.m.
- Fri. 13th: TBC
- Sat. 14th: The Coach House, The Courtyard, The Workhouse, Union Rd, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford X42 VY33, 8.00 p.m.
