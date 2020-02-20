Deering's online help centre
Deering Banjos announce the recent launch of their online help centre, 'designed to offer quick answers to some of your most burning banjo how-to questions'. The FAQs currently displayed relate to banjo buying, playing, and maintenance; accessories such as straps, arm rests, and cases; and general questions. Deering want to make this service as helpful as possible; so you can take a survey to let the company know your priorities.
*Six weeks ago the Deering blog published 'Longneck banjo tales', an article by folksinger Tom Chapin describing Pete Seeger's development of the long-necked banjo. The comments on this article include many accounts of readers' experiences with long-necks and other instruments. See also this article in the Fretboard Journal.
