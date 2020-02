Thanks toof the Dublin Bluegrass Collective and Bluegrass Camp Ireland for making us aware of the Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music, which will be held this year on 7-10 May at Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport, Shropshire, England.The powerful lineup includes Appalachian Roadshow (USA) and Kristy Cox (AUS), who will both be playing also at Bluegrass Omagh 2020 . Buying a ticket before 14 Feb. gives you a chance of winning one of twenty prizes - all detailed in Crossover's latest e-newsletter

Labels: Britain, Festivals, Media, Visiting bands