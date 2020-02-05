Crossover Festival in England, 7-10 May 2020
Crossover Festival of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music, which will be held this year on 7-10 May at Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport, Shropshire, England.
The powerful lineup includes Appalachian Roadshow (USA) and Kristy Cox (AUS), who will both be playing also at Bluegrass Omagh 2020. Buying a ticket before 14 Feb. gives you a chance of winning one of twenty prizes - all detailed in Crossover's latest e-newsletter.
