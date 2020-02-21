Celebrate 75 years of bluegrass in 2020
e-newsletter, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces:
What began as a high lonesome sound from a farmer with a mandolin and a high tenor voice has grown into a genre of music that spreads across the globe and connects people from all walks of life. This community of preservers, innovators, and enthusiasts has given us over seven decades of powerful music, honest lyrics, and a place to belong - in addition to a few iconic stories.
Throughout 2020, we hope you will join us in celebrating the past, present, and future of this wonderful music we love so much. We encourage you to use this logo along with #BG75 to share your favorite bluegrass music and memories.
The newsletter includes a well known photo of the 'classic' bluegrass band, Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys as they were in 1945-8, with Chubby Wise (fiddle), Howard 'Cedric Rainwater' Watts (bass), Lester Flatt (guitar), and Earl Scruggs (banjo).
Labels: Bill Monroe, Commemoration, History, IBMA
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home