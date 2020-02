Thanks to(left), co-organiser of Irish Old Time and the annual Irish Appalachian Old Time Music Gathering , for sending this link to 'Bringing old-time music back to Clare', a broadcast on X-PO Folk Radio in Kilnaboy, north Co. Clare, last Sunday (9 Feb.), available as a free download podcast from Mixcloud. To download the podcast, google Mixcloud Downloader and paste in this url In an eighty-minute interview with, Andrew traces the development of old-time music in the USA, its connections with Irish traditional music, and its distinctness from bluegrass, with an outline of the old-time scene in Ireland and's inspiration to set up the Gathering as a meeting place for the many scattered enthusiasts over here.More than a dozen recordings are played to illustrate the sounds of old-time music from, the, the, the Transatlantic Sessions, and members of the old-time scene in Ireland, including of course participants in the Gathering. Andrew gives full details of this year's Irish Appalachian Old Time Music Gathering at Lidoonvarna, which will be. This year's programme includes an introduction to Sacred Harp singing (there are two examples on the broadcast of Sacred Harp ensembles in full voice, one of which is from a Cork convention - see the BIB for 13 Feb.).Andrew adds about the X-PO Folk Radio presenter,

