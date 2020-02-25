Aran Sheehan and Aline Hervey
Aran's spirit, his energy, his dedication to the music, and his fiery, inspired mandolin playing have been essential features of the bluegrass scene in Dublin for many years. Thanks to Tony O'Brien for the very evocative picture above, giving a strong hint of Aran's vitality and humour. Photos of Aran and Aline have been posted on Facebook by Aran's daughter Lily, and the number of messages of sympathy sent in response to her post show the strength of the regard in which both were held.
Lily's own stature as a musician is part of Aran's achievement. Our deepest condolences go to her and those close to her.
Labels: People
