With very great regret the BIB learns of the deaths ofand his partneron 19 February in the course of a visit to the USA.Aran's spirit, his energy, his dedication to the music, and his fiery, inspired mandolin playing have been essential features of the bluegrass scene in Dublin for many years. Thanks tofor the very evocative picture above, giving a strong hint of Aran's vitality and humour. Photos of Aran and Aline have been posted on Facebook by Aran's daughter, and the number of messages of sympathy sent in response to her post show the strength of the regard in which both were held.Lily's own stature as a musician is part of Aran's achievement. Our deepest condolences go to her and those close to her.

